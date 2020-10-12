Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Vontier stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

