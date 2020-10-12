Barclays Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $150.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $141.53 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.