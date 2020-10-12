AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Now Covered by BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE AMN opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

