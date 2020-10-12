BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $665.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $614.75.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $613.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.67. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $614.30. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 147.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 46.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

