Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Raised to $91.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.26 on Thursday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Ball by 26.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Ball by 227.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

