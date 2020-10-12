iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Colliers Securities cut iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Colliers Secur. cut shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $48,457.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at $444,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

