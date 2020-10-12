CPChain Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $106,647.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00630049 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00032744 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.52 or 0.03912666 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000649 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

