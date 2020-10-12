Doctors Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122,035.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $131.55 million and approximately $122,035.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00028576 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000260 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

