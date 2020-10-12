SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OM. BofA Securities began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OM opened at $42.51 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

