SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OM. BofA Securities began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OM opened at $42.51 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

district0x Hits One Day Trading Volume of $503,431.00
district0x Hits One Day Trading Volume of $503,431.00
CPChain Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges
CPChain Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges
Doctors Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122,035.00
Doctors Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122,035.00
TROY Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week
TROY Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week
SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Outset Medical
SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Outset Medical
GoldMint Reaches Market Cap of $342,726.20
GoldMint Reaches Market Cap of $342,726.20


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report