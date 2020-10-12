GoldMint Reaches Market Cap of $342,726.20 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $342,726.20 and $480.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001590 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00267283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01488741 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded up 457,465.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00388405 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000677 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

