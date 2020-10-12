GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Reaches $342,726.20

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $342,726.20 and $480.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001590 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00267283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01488741 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded up 457,465.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00388405 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000677 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

