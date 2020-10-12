IOST Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.25 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, IOST has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, CoinBene and DDEX. IOST has a market cap of $87.80 million and approximately $23.25 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04968838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00031223 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,137,176,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,208,636,218 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hotbit, OKEx, Zebpay, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bitrue, DDEX, IDAX, Kucoin, Coineal, Cobinhood, WazirX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Upbit, Livecoin, BitMax, CoinZest, DragonEX, DigiFinex, CoinBene, BitMart, Huobi, BigONE, Koinex, Bithumb, Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin and Bitkub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

