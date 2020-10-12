Ambrosus Tops 1-Day Volume of $559,588.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $559,588.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00267283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01488741 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019808 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded up 457,465.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00388405 BTC.

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 421,579,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,992,946 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

