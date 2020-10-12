IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $87.80 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, IOST has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $87.80 million and $23.25 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, GOPAX, Zebpay and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04968838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00054091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00031223 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,137,176,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,208,636,218 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, BitMax, Cobinhood, Coineal, Hotbit, CoinBene, Koinex, DragonEX, Bitkub, OKEx, Bithumb, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, Livecoin, BitMart, Kucoin, Zebpay, GOPAX, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, IDAX, HitBTC, WazirX, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Huobi, CoinZest, DDEX, Upbit, ABCC, BigONE, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

