Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FROG. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frogads presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

OTCMKTS:FROG opened at $74.00 on Monday. Frogads has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.70.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of Frogads stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,635,113.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $44,405,442.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

