Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FROG. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frogads presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.
OTCMKTS:FROG opened at $74.00 on Monday. Frogads has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.70.
About Frogads
FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.
