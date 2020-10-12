Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NYSE MC opened at $38.36 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,050. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,275,000 after buying an additional 422,421 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 261.6% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

