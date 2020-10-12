Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.86.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI opened at C$42.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.12. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$20.52 and a 12 month high of C$42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.55.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.8349183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.