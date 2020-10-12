Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Metacrine in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $10.17 on Monday. Metacrine has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $16.19.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

About Metacrine

There is no company description available for Metacrine, Inc.

