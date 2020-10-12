Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $61,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,107.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,717 shares of company stock valued at $690,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 98.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 96.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after acquiring an additional 291,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Analyst Recommendations for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Moelis & Company Price Target Raised to $41.00
Moelis & Company Price Target Raised to $41.00
Northland Power PT Raised to C$43.00
Northland Power PT Raised to C$43.00
Alphabet’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Alphabet’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Metacrine Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity
Metacrine Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Power Integrations
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Power Integrations
Citigroup Upgrades The Carlyle Group to Buy
Citigroup Upgrades The Carlyle Group to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report