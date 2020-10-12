Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $61,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,107.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,717 shares of company stock valued at $690,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 98.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 96.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after acquiring an additional 291,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

