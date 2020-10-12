Citigroup Upgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Buy

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of CG opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 360,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $1,506,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

