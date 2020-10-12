At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOME. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

HOME stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 13,526 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,040.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 283,332 shares valued at $6,136,912. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

