Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $22.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE:TEX opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 34.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Terex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 112,968 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 387,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

