Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.