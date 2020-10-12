Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

