Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of RJF opened at $78.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

