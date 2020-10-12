PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Now Covered by Truist

Investment analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

PPD stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $715,975.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Hill sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $53,864.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,112.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $12,796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

