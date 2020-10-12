Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIL. Craig Hallum started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

