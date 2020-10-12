Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $78.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 127.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

