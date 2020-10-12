Morgan Stanley Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $80.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

PCAR stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $760,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in PACCAR by 17.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 9.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

