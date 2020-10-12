Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.38.

AMGN stock opened at $236.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.35. The company has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,455,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 260,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,254 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Amgen by 483.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

