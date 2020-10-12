Morgan Stanley Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $149.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on URI. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of URI opened at $196.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $203.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

