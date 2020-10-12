Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $0.86.

OCGN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.49.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 964.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Ocugen worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

