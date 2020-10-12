Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

