Morgan Stanley Increases Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $60.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. Timken has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $189,509.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,860.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $953,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,383,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 in the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Timken by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 65.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 147,082 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Timken by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Timken by 1,352.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 201,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Timken by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

