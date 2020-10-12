InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

InterDigital Wireless has raised its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. InterDigital Wireless has a payout ratio of 70.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterDigital Wireless to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $608,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.