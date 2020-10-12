MV Oil Trust (MVO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 23rd

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend by 162.5% over the last three years.

MVO stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

