XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 2nd

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from XAI OCTAGON FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.67 on Monday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

