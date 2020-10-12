Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.74.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

