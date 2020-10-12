Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.74.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Dividend History for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

InterDigital Wireless Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35
InterDigital Wireless Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35
MV Oil Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 23rd
MV Oil Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 23rd
XAI OCTAGON FR/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 2nd
XAI OCTAGON FR/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 2nd
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd
Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report