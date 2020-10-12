Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NIM opened at $10.42 on Monday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

