Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NIM opened at $10.42 on Monday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $11.41.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
