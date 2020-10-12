Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMT opened at $14.26 on Monday. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.