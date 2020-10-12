Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of JMM stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

