NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $7.47 on Monday. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Get NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH alerts:

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.