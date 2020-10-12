Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NAN opened at $13.64 on Monday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

