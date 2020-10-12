Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NUO opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $15.86.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.