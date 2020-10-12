Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NUO opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $15.86.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

