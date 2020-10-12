Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NQP stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

