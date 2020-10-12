Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.
