Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NPN stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

