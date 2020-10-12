Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NMI stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.
