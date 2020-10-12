Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

