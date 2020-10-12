Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
NYSE:NOM opened at $14.80 on Monday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $14.92.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
