Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE:NOM opened at $14.80 on Monday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.