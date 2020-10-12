Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $14.70 on Monday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

