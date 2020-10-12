Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NUM opened at $14.20 on Monday. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $14.60.
About Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund
